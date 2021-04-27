Man crashes car after shooting in DeKalb Waffle House parking lot

A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition early Tuesday after he was shot in the parking lot of a Waffle House in DeKalb County and then crashed his car.
Investigators were called to the short-order restaurant at the corner of Wesley Chapel and Snapfinger roads shortly before 1 a.m. They found the victim, whose name was not released, inside his wrecked vehicle a short distance away, according to DeKalb police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent.
The shooter had already left the scene on foot, she said. Investigators believe robbery may have been the motive.
The victim was taken to a hospital, where he remained in critical condition Tuesday afternoon but was listed as stable.
No arrests have been made in the case, and anyone with information is asked to contact DeKalb’s South Precinct Investigations Unit at 404-286-7990. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.