Man charged with murder in shooting of Henry County mall vendor, police say

Larry Favors Jr, 39, of Covington, was arrested and charged with murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and reckless conduct, online records show. He is being held at the Henry County Jail without bond.

Officers were called to Peachtree Peddlers on Mill Road in McDonough shortly before 6 p.m. in response to the fatal shooting of 54-year-old Oliver Williams, Henry County police said. Investigators found that a verbal dispute between Favors and Williams took place prior to the shooting.