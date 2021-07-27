Man charged with murder in shooting of Henry County mall vendor, police say

A dispute between two vendors at a Henry County antique mall turned fatal after one man shot and killed another Sunday afternoon, police said.
Larry Favors Jr, 39, of Covington, was arrested and charged with murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and reckless conduct, online records show. He is being held at the Henry County Jail without bond.
Officers were called to Peachtree Peddlers on Mill Road in McDonough shortly before 6 p.m. in response to the fatal shooting of 54-year-old Oliver Williams, Henry County police said. Investigators found that a verbal dispute between Favors and Williams took place prior to the shooting.
Williams and Favors both worked as vendors near the main entrance of the mall at neighboring booths, police said. Favors worked at the Black Apple booth as a software engineer, online records show.
It’s not clear if there were any customers or other employees around at the time of the shooting, but no others were injured, Henry County police spokesman Capt. Randy Lee said.
Any witnesses to the shooting or dispute leading up to it are asked to contact Detective Blake Parker with the Henry County Police Department at 770-288-7574 or blakeparker@co.henry.ga.us.