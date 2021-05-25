Man charged with murder in deadly hammer attack

Rockdale County deputies have put a murder suspect behind bars after a man died within days of a brutal attack with a hammer.
Roy B. Dees, 32, was arrested and charged with murder in the death of Jimmy Vance, Channel 2 Action News reported. His family said Vance was hit repeatedly in the head with a hammer outside his home on Broad Street in Conyers.
Credit: Rockdale County Sheriff's Office
Vance died at Grady Memorial Hospital five days after the horrific attack, which happened May 16, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office told the news station. His family said Vance was loading tools onto his trailer after a workday before he was beaten in “a random act of violence.”
“This was such a senseless crime,” his brother Dennis Vance said. “He didn’t take his wallet, tools or van. The only thing he took was Jimmy’s life.”
It is not clear how Dees was connected to the case. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to the Rockdale sheriff’s office for more information.
Vance’s family set up a GoFundMe to cover the man’s funeral expenses following his death. The page had raised more than $2,000 of its $8,000 goal as of Tuesday.