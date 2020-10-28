Man charged in contractor’s 2019 shooting death in Clayton County

Julius Dontavious Odem, 20, was arrested after DNA evidence connected him to the death of Sang Lee, the Clayton police department said in a news release Wednesday.

Lee had been working as a contract painter at the Gateway at Hartsfield Apartments off Garden Walk Boulevard near College Park, officials said. A man who was on the way home found the contractor lying on the ground in a parking lot just before 4 a.m. June 18, 2019, police said.