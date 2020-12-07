Man charged in Cobb County crash that killed his brother

An Austell man was charged with second-degree vehicular homicide in a crash that killed his brother in Cobb County, officials said.
Jeffery Roberts, 46, is also accused of driving with an expired license and failing to maintain his lane during the incident that killed Jimmy Roberts, according to a Cobb County arrest warrant obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Both men were seriously injured in the single-vehicle crash, which happened on Riverside Parkway the morning of Nov. 11, according to the warrant. Jimmy Roberts, 49, of Fort Worth, Texas, died at Wellstar Atlanta Medical Hospital five days after the crash, Cobb police spokeswoman Officer Shenise McDonald previously said.
Investigators said Jeffery Roberts had been driving a gray 2007 Honda Odyssey with his brother in the passenger seat. The Odyssey was heading south on Riverside Parkway near Hartman Road about 3:20 a.m., the warrant said. For reasons that aren’t clear, the vehicle left the road while going around a curve.
The Odyssey then went over a raised concrete curb and onto a grass shoulder before smashing into a wooden fence, a light pole and a tree.
The impact sent the vehicle spinning back into the road, and it came to a stop in the southbound lanes, officials said. Jimmy Roberts, who was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash, was found outside of the van near the vehicle’s passenger side, the warrant said.
Jeffery Roberts was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on Thursday, jail records show. He was released the same day on a $5,720 bond.