Man charged in Cobb County crash that killed his brother

Jeffery Roberts, 46, is also accused of driving with an expired license and failing to maintain his lane during the incident that killed Jimmy Roberts, according to a Cobb County arrest warrant obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Both men were seriously injured in the single-vehicle crash, which happened on Riverside Parkway the morning of Nov. 11, according to the warrant. Jimmy Roberts, 49, of Fort Worth, Texas, died at Wellstar Atlanta Medical Hospital five days after the crash, Cobb police spokeswoman Officer Shenise McDonald previously said.