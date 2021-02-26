Man charged in 8-year-old girl’s killing denied bond again

Though Atlanta police said several suspects were involved, only Conley has been charged. Conley, now 20, admitted he was at the scene that night, but denied firing a weapon.

The Atlanta man turned himself in after police circulated his photo and announced he was wanted for questioning in the child’s death. He is charged with murder and three counts of aggravated assault.

A judge denied Conley’s motion for bond during a virtual hearing Friday morning, a spokesman for the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office confirmed. Georgia remains under a statewide judicial emergency order amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s unclear when his trial could get underway.

Meanwhile, Turner’s family is urging anyone with information about the remaining suspects to come forward. A $50,000 reward has been offered for tips leading to arrests and convictions in the case.

“We just hope there’s someone out there who will find it in their heart to come forward with information regarding my baby’s case,” said Secoriea’s mother, Charmaine Turner. “They would want the same thing for their child.”