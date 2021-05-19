Man charged after explosion at gender-reveal party shakes neighborhood

No injuries or property damage were reported, and Spinelli was charged “due to the fact that he caused public alarm.”

The incident recalls several other recent mishaps involving celebratory devices meant to eject confetti, balloons or colored smoke to announce the gender of a baby have instead caused distaster and death.

In February, a backyard baby shower in Michigan turned deadly when a homeowner fired a mini-cannon that malfunctioned and exploded, killing one of the party guests. That same month, a father died after a gender reveal device exploded in New York.

A firefighter douses flames as they push towards homes during the Creek fire in the Cascadel Woods area of unincorporated Madera County, California on Sept. 7, 2020. A firework at a gender reveal party triggered a wildfire in southern California that has destroyed thousands of acres and forced many residents to flee their homes. Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

In September 2020, a couple used a pyrotechnic device to reveal their baby’s gender but instead sparked a wildfire that burned more than 10,000 acres of land in Southern California.

And in 2019, a homemade explosive used to reveal a baby’s gender killed 56-year-old Pamela Kreimeyer in Knoxville, Iowa. The device was meant to spray powder but instead blew up like a pipe bomb.