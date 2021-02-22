NY dad, 28, killed by exploding gender reveal device, police say

Christopher Pekny, 28, was assembing a device for his child’s gender reveal party in the Catskills town of Liberty when it exploded just before noon Sunday, state police said.

Pekny was killed by the blast and his 27-year-old brother, Michael Pekny, was injured, police said. Michael Pekny was treated for his injuries at an area hospital.