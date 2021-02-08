Cannon fired at Michigan baby shower kills man

The case remains under investigation, and the Genesee County prosecutor will review the evidence.

“Yesterday evening, Evan Silva was in a fatal accident,” his brother Phil Silva posted in a tribute on Facebook. “He has left behind a loving family, countless friends and memories in all of our hearts. Further details are to come, your thoughts and prayers are appreciated.”

This weekend’s deadly turn recalls several other recent mishaps — where celebratory devices eject confetti, balloons or colored objects to announce the gender of a new baby.

In September, a couple’s plan to reveal their baby’s gender with blue or pink smoke sparked a wildfire that burned thousands of acres in Southern California. And in 2019, a homemade explosive used to reveal a baby’s gender killed 56-year-old Pamela Kreimeyer in Knoxville, Iowa. The device was meant to spray powder but instead blew up like a pipe bomb.

Information provided by Tribune News Service was used to compile this report.