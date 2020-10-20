Man breaks fishing record by catching 110-pound catfish in Georgia

A Florida man recently reeled in a Georgia record after catching a 110-pound catfish, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources' Wildlife Resources Division.
Tim Trone of Havana, Florida, set a Georgia record for a blue catfish catch. According to news station News 4SA, he beat the mark by 17 pounds when he reeled in a 110-pound, 6-ounce blue catfish that measured 58 inches long and 42 inches around.
“Georgia has such great fishing opportunities, and we love to hear about this kind of exciting news,” said Thom Litts, chief of fisheries for the Wildlife Resources Division. “This is our first state record since last April, and I hope it encourages all anglers to get outdoors and Go Fish Georgia.”
Trone caught the blue catfish on the Chattahoochee River in Stewart County while fishing in a tournament Saturday. He used bream as cut bait.
Blue catfish are one of several types of catfish found in Georgia. The list also includes channel catfish, flathead catfish, white catfish and brown, flat, snail, spotted and yellow bullheads.
Blue catfish are silvery blue and have a “humped” back, forked tail and small eyes. As with other catfish species, they also can be identified by their lack of scales and the barbels on their mouths that look like cat whiskers.