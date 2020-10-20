Man breaks fishing record by catching 110-pound catfish in Georgia

Tim Trone of Havana, Florida, set a Georgia record for a blue catfish catch. According to news station News 4SA, he beat the mark by 17 pounds when he reeled in a 110-pound, 6-ounce blue catfish that measured 58 inches long and 42 inches around.

“Georgia has such great fishing opportunities, and we love to hear about this kind of exciting news,” said Thom Litts, chief of fisheries for the Wildlife Resources Division. “This is our first state record since last April, and I hope it encourages all anglers to get outdoors and Go Fish Georgia.”