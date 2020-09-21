Man badly beaten after argument at popular bar on Marietta Square, cops say

An argument inside a well-known restaurant and bar on the Marietta Square escalated into a beating that left one man seriously injured on the sidewalk.
The incident began at Johnnie MacCracken’s Celtic Pub late Friday night. Channel 2 Action News reported that an argument took place inside the bar and it spilled outside. A man, whose identity was not revealed by the news station, said he then went outside to smoke a cigarette.
The man, who recently moved to Marietta from California, told Channel 2 he has virtually no memory of the attack.
Marietta police responded to a report of a person injured around 3 a.m. Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by AJC.com. Officers found the 36-year-old man seriously injured and intoxicated in front of a business near the bar.
Officers asked the man to explain what happened, but he could not make a clear statement due to his injuries and intoxication, the report said. The man did tell police that he had been beaten by four men, the report said.
The injured man was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. He suffered several broken bones in his face and required surgery to preserve vision in one of his eyes, according to the report.
A responding fire crew told Marietta officers that an unidentified witness approached them and said several men had beaten up the injured man, but the witness left the scene before police arrived.
Authorities are hoping to find surveillance video of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Marietta police at (770) 794-6990.
