Man badly beaten after argument at popular bar on Marietta Square, cops say

The injured man was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. He suffered several broken bones in his face and required surgery to preserve vision in one of his eyes, according to the report.

A responding fire crew told Marietta officers that an unidentified witness approached them and said several men had beaten up the injured man, but the witness left the scene before police arrived.

Authorities are hoping to find surveillance video of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Marietta police at (770) 794-6990.

— Please return to AJC.com for updates.

In other news: