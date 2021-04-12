Man arrested on murder charge in Sandy Springs parking lot shooting

Adam Farrakhan Beasley, 25, was taken into custody just after 6 a.m. after police responded to the scene, spokesman Sgt. Salvador Ortega said in a news release. Beasley was charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The charges are related to the shooting death of 27-year-old Willie James Harris Jr., Ortega said. The initial investigation revealed that Beasley and Harris knew each other and were involved in a dispute that led to the shooting.