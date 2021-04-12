Man arrested on murder charge in Sandy Springs parking lot shooting

After hearing gunshots nearby during an early Saturday morning residential check, Sandy Springs police officers quickly investigated and arrested a man suspected of a deadly shooting, officials said.
Adam Farrakhan Beasley, 25, was taken into custody just after 6 a.m. after police responded to the scene, spokesman Sgt. Salvador Ortega said in a news release. Beasley was charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
The charges are related to the shooting death of 27-year-old Willie James Harris Jr., Ortega said. The initial investigation revealed that Beasley and Harris knew each other and were involved in a dispute that led to the shooting.
According to the news release, officers were conducting a check near the intersection of Northridge and Colquitt roads when they heard several gunshots. They went to investigate and found Harris suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Circa 400 apartment complex.
Emergency medical personnel rushed Harris to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, Ortega said.
The officers found Beasley in a breezeway at the apartment complex and took him into custody without any issues, Ortega said. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail, where he remains without bond, according to jail records.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sandy Springs police at WDelaney@SandySpringsGA.Gov or 770-551-3313.