Man arrested on murder charge in Atlanta shooting; victim was struck in his car

Richard Stewart was arrested Friday and charged with felony murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated assault, according to a news release. The APD’s Fugitive Unit located Stewart in Riverdale and took him into custody without incident, police said.

Stewart is accused of murdering 47-year-old Fred Blash, who was found with a gunshot wound to his chest in the driver’s seat of his Mercedes in the 700 block of North Avenue just before 1 a.m. on Nov. 1 of last year. Another man who was wounded in the shooting went to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.