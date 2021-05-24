Man arrested on murder charge in Atlanta shooting; victim was struck in his car

After a monthslong investigation into a November shooting that killed one man and injured another, Atlanta police took out warrants against the suspect Wednesday and captured him two days later.
Richard Stewart was arrested Friday and charged with felony murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated assault, according to a news release. The APD’s Fugitive Unit located Stewart in Riverdale and took him into custody without incident, police said.
Stewart is accused of murdering 47-year-old Fred Blash, who was found with a gunshot wound to his chest in the driver’s seat of his Mercedes in the 700 block of North Avenue just before 1 a.m. on Nov. 1 of last year. Another man who was wounded in the shooting went to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
In January, investigators released video of a nearby block party they believed was connected to the shooting. At the time, police said they thought Blash was struck by gunfire while his car was moving.
“We would like to commend the Homicide Unit for their diligent work in identifying the person responsible for this act of violence,” police said. “We can all sleep better tonight knowing another violent suspect is behind bars.”
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out for more information about his jail status.