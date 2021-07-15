Man arrested in fatal shooting at Atlanta lounge owned by rapper 2 Chainz

Malik Payne, 24, was arrested Wednesday by U.S. Marshals in Clifton Township, Michigan, in connection with the Oct. 29 shooting that killed Caleb Culbreath. Investigators said 27-year-old Culbreath was shot during a fight over the admission price to the Members Only lounge on Ralph McGill Boulevard.

Owned by Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz, Members Only bills itself as “Atlanta’s exclusive VIP lounge for the city’s socialites and elite professionals.” Those wishing to be members of the lounge must complete an online application for consideration.