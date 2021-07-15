ajc logo
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Atlanta lounge owned by rapper 2 Chainz

Atlanta police investigated the fatal shooting during the early morning hours of Oct. 29 at the Members Only Lounge on Ralph McGill Boulevard.
Atlanta police investigated the fatal shooting during the early morning hours of Oct. 29 at the Members Only Lounge on Ralph McGill Boulevard.

By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago

More than eight months after an employee of a downtown Atlanta nightclub was shot and killed over admission prices, police said they’ve put the person responsible behind bars.

Malik Payne, 24, was arrested Wednesday by U.S. Marshals in Clifton Township, Michigan, in connection with the Oct. 29 shooting that killed Caleb Culbreath. Investigators said 27-year-old Culbreath was shot during a fight over the admission price to the Members Only lounge on Ralph McGill Boulevard.

Owned by Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz, Members Only bills itself as “Atlanta’s exclusive VIP lounge for the city’s socialites and elite professionals.” Those wishing to be members of the lounge must complete an online application for consideration.

When officers arrived at the club about 2:20 a.m. on the day of the shooting, they found Culbreath with a wound to the chest, Atlanta police said. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital but did not survive.

Payne remains in custody in Michigan on charges of felony murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is awaiting extradition to Atlanta.

