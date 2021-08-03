Man arrested, charged in hit-and-run that injured Peachtree City cyclist

A Fayette County man has been arrested and charged in a hit-and-run crash that sent a bicyclist to the hospital with severe head injuries.
Kenneth Vialet, 38, was arrested Tuesday and faces multiple charges related to the crash, Peachtree City police confirmed in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Vialet is accused of hitting 35-year-old John Snyder around 6:30 a.m. Saturday as the victim rode his bicycle on Peachtree Parkway near Fishers Luck.
Vialet is being held at the Fayette County Jail on charges of felony hit-and-run, serious injury by motor vehicle collision and improper passing of a bicyclist.
According to the initial investigation, Snyder was conscious and called for help from another motorist after he was hit. He was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital with severe head injuries and remained sedated from Saturday until undergoing surgery Tuesday.
Snyder has been able to move his extremities and respond to commands, his wife Amy wrote in an online Caring Bridge journal. The family’s church has started a GoFundMe page to help raise money for his healthcare costs. It has already raised more than $25,000 toward its $35,000 goal.
Early Tuesday morning, Snyder went into surgery to repair a spinal fracture, according to his Caring Bridge journal. He also has multiple fractures at the base of his skull. No further updates have been posted.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.