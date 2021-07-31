Peachtree City bicyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run

A bicyclist was flown to an Atlanta hospital with severe head injuries early Saturday after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Peachtree City, authorities said.
Now police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the driver’s arrest.
The injured cyclist was discovered in the southbound lanes of Peachtree Parkway about 6:30 a.m. after another driver noticed the 35-year-old in the road and called 911, Peachtree City police spokesman Officer Donte Phillips said. The woman initially thought there was debris in the road, but then realized it was a cyclist who had been struck.
“Upon arrival, officers observed that a male bicyclist had injuries to the face and head area,” Phillips said. “It was quickly apparent that he was a victim of a motor vehicle collision.”
Investigators said the man was riding near the intersection of Fisher’s Luck when he was hit by the vehicle. He was conscious when drivers found him and called for help, authorities said.
The Peachtree City man was flown to an Atlanta trauma center with severe head injuries. He remained hospitalized Saturday afternoon.
The crash remains under investigation, and anyone with information about the case or the driver’s whereabouts is asked to call Peachtree City police at 770-487-8866.