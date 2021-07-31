Peachtree City bicyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run

Investigators said the man was riding near the intersection of Fisher’s Luck when he was hit by the vehicle. He was conscious when drivers found him and called for help, authorities said.

The Peachtree City man was flown to an Atlanta trauma center with severe head injuries. He remained hospitalized Saturday afternoon.

The crash remains under investigation, and anyone with information about the case or the driver’s whereabouts is asked to call Peachtree City police at 770-487-8866.