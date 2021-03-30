Man arrested after woman shot in neck outside Kennesaw bar

The victim told police the bullets were flying very close to her body. She said she fell to the ground and felt blood on her chest “as the males at the club returned fire toward (Morgan),” according to the warrant. The woman was struck in the neck by one of the bullets.

After the shooting, the woman went back into the club to get help. She was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, police said.

Morgan was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on Friday and released three days later on a $38,720 bond. He is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and reckless conduct.

It is not clear if police are seeking additional suspects.