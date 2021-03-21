1 injured after fight between ‘multiple suspects’ leads to shooting at Cobb bar

A woman was taken to a hospital early Sunday after she was shot during an argument at a Cobb County bar, according to police.
Investigators were sent to the Zodiac bar on Cobb Parkway after someone reported gunfire about 3 a.m., Kennesaw police said in a statement. When they arrived, they found the woman with a gunshot wound.
She was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, police said.
Investigators said the shooting happened after an argument broke out inside the bar and spilled over into the parking lot. When the fight escalated, “multiple suspects” began shooting at each other, police said.
It is not clear if the injured woman was involved in the initial dispute.
An investigation is ongoing.