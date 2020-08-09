Man arrested after 2-year-old shoots himself in Atlanta home

Investigators said Wells does not appear to the be child’s father, but he and his girlfriend were acting in a “caretaking” role for the boy.

In addition to second-degree child cruelty, Wells is charged with reckless conduct, theft by receiving stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He also had a previous warrant out accusing him of battery, officials said. The details of what led to those charges were not immediately available.

Wells was taken to the Fulton County Jail, where he remains.