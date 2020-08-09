Man arrested after 2-year-old shoots himself in Atlanta home

A man is facing several charges including cruelty to children after a 2-year-old boy shot himself in the head in a northwest Atlanta home.
Dontavious Wells, 31, was arrested in connection with the incident, which happened shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday.
Atlanta police officers were sent to a home in the 2800 block of Del Ray Drive, according to department spokesman Officer Anthony Grant. The child was found with a single gunshot wound to the head.
The boy was rushed to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
“Preliminary investigation indicates the gunshot wound appeared to be accidentally self-inflicted,” Grant said. It is not clear how the toddler found the loaded gun.
Investigators said Wells does not appear to the be child’s father, but he and his girlfriend were acting in a “caretaking” role for the boy.
In addition to second-degree child cruelty, Wells is charged with reckless conduct, theft by receiving stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
He also had a previous warrant out accusing him of battery, officials said. The details of what led to those charges were not immediately available.
Wells was taken to the Fulton County Jail, where he remains.