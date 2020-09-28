Man arrested, accused of holding gun to child’s head in Clayton home invasion

A man accused of holding a gun to a 2-year-old’s head during a violent home invasion earlier this year in Clayton County has been captured.
JaMarcus Davel Williams, 21, of Moultrie, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in connection with the May 5 incident in Jonesboro, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday in a statement. Details on his capture were not released.
Williams is one of four suspects in the home invasion, which involved a robbery and a sexual assault, according to the agency. The 2-year-old was in the house during the incident, the sheriff’s office said. Money and other personal items were taken.
Williams' arrest was the result of a joint effort between U.S. Marshals and the Moultrie Police Department. He was transferred from Colquitt County to the Clayton County Jail on Saturday. He remains in jail without bond on seven felony counts, including first-degree cruelty to children, kidnapping, aggravated sexual battery and home invasion, online jail records show.
The status of the other three suspects has not been released.
