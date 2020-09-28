Man arrested, accused of holding gun to child’s head in Clayton home invasion

JaMarcus Davel Williams, 21, of Moultrie, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in connection with the May 5 incident in Jonesboro, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday in a statement. Details on his capture were not released.

Williams is one of four suspects in the home invasion, which involved a robbery and a sexual assault, according to the agency. The 2-year-old was in the house during the incident, the sheriff’s office said. Money and other personal items were taken.