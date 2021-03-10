Man arrested, accused of exposing himself to 9-year-old at Smyrna park

According to a criminal warrant obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the incident happened shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday in the women’s restroom at Tolleson Park on McCauley Road. Inside the bathroom, Denmon said, “Look at this,” to the girl while touching his genitals, the warrant said.

Denmon was taken into custody by Smyrna police, according to jail records. He was served the warrant by the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office at the Smyrna City Jail the next day and transferred to the Cobb jail.