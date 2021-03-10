Man arrested, accused of exposing himself to 9-year-old at Smyrna park

A man who was arrested Sunday is facing multiple charges after police say he exposed himself to a 9-year-old girl in a Smyrna park bathroom.
Raymond Shane Denmon, 45, who police said is homeless, was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on one felony count of enticing a child and one misdemeanor count of public indecency, jail records show. He remains in jail, where he is being held without bond.
According to a criminal warrant obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the incident happened shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday in the women’s restroom at Tolleson Park on McCauley Road. Inside the bathroom, Denmon said, “Look at this,” to the girl while touching his genitals, the warrant said.
Denmon was taken into custody by Smyrna police, according to jail records. He was served the warrant by the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office at the Smyrna City Jail the next day and transferred to the Cobb jail.