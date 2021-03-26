X

BREAKING: 2 shot to death near Flowery Branch in Gwinnett

Authorities are investigating after two people were found shot to death Friday afternoon in Gwinnett County.
By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Gwinnett County police are investigating a double shooting that left two people dead Friday afternoon near Flowery Branch, authorities said.

Few details have been released, but a police spokesman said the bodies were discovered in the 5000 block of Apple Grove Road. Both appeared to have been shot to death, he said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the fatal shootings or if police have identified any suspects in the case.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to AJC.com for updates.

