Man accused in fatal shooting of 19-year-old at NW Atlanta house party

A man is facing charges after a 19-year-old was shot and killed at a house party in northwest Atlanta, police said.
De’Aundre Gearing, 27, was arrested Aug. 17 in connection with the incident that left Tyriq Scales dead and injured another man, investigators said in a statement.
The incident happened Aug. 10 at a home in the 1400 block of Norris Place, AJC.com previously reported.
When officers arrived at the home, they found Scales dead in the front yard. The second gunshot victim was taken to the hospital and was stable, according to police.
“The investigation revealed the victims had been at a party at the location when the shooting occurred,” Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said.
It is not clear what prompted the shooting or how police connected Gearing to the incident.