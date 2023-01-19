Atlanta-based tech giant Mailchimp hit with second hack in 10 months

The affected accounts were temporarily suspended once the hack was detected, the blog post said. The impacted companies were notified Jan. 12 and were given instructions on how to safely reinstate their accounts.

“We know that incidents like this can cause uncertainty, and we’re deeply sorry for any frustration,” the blog post said. “We are continuing our investigation and will be providing impacted account holders with timely and accurate information throughout the process.

Mailchimp declined to name any of the impacted customers, but TechCrunch reported Wednesday that the California-based e-commerce company WooCommerce was among the compromised accounts. The company said the attack exposed its customers’ names and email addresses, but no sensitive data was taken.

In March, Mailchimp sustained a similar attack where hackers used an internal tool to steal data from more than 100 clients, which mostly consisted of cryptocurrency and finance organizations, according to multiple media reports. The Verge reported that more than 300 accounts were targeted but hackers were only able to obtain data from 102.