Mableton woman, 33, dies in head-on crash into disabled pickup truck

A Cobb County woman died Friday morning after the Cadillac she was driving crashed head-on into a disabled truck, according to Cobb County police.
Brittany Wingate, 33, of Mableton, was fatally injured in the wreck just before 9 a.m. and pronounced dead at the scene, Cobb police spokeswoman Officer Shenise Barner said.
According to the initial investigation, Wingate was driving west on Veterans Memorial Parkway in a black 2003 Cadillac CTS. A man driving east in a 2017 Dodge Ram 5500 pickup truck towing a flatbed trailer was stopped in the center turn lane near Brookside Boulevard due to a mechanical issue, Barner said.
Wingate’s Cadillac, which Barner said was traveling in the center lane “at a speed significantly in excess of the posted 45 mph speed limit,” struck the pickup head-on. The driver of the truck did not require medical attention, but Wingate died from her injuries.
The collision remains under investigation, Barner said. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.