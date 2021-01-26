Mableton woman, 33, dies in head-on crash into disabled pickup truck

According to the initial investigation, Wingate was driving west on Veterans Memorial Parkway in a black 2003 Cadillac CTS. A man driving east in a 2017 Dodge Ram 5500 pickup truck towing a flatbed trailer was stopped in the center turn lane near Brookside Boulevard due to a mechanical issue, Barner said.

Wingate’s Cadillac, which Barner said was traveling in the center lane “at a speed significantly in excess of the posted 45 mph speed limit,” struck the pickup head-on. The driver of the truck did not require medical attention, but Wingate died from her injuries.