Mableton man causes serious crash while fleeing traffic stop, cops say

Police said a man who was fleeing a traffic stop Wednesday in Cobb County caused a crash that seriously injured one person.
Kasey Jones, 24, of Mableton, was trying to cross Mableton Parkway where it intersects with Bonanza Trail after driving away from a traffic stop, according to Cobb police spokeswoman Officer Shenise Barner.
Barner said Jones did not yield to traffic, and his 2005 Honda Civic hit a 2010 Chevrolet Aveo that was traveling north on Mableton Parkway. The force of the collision redirected the Civic off the road, where it hit guide wires to a utility pole. The Aveo eventually came to a stop near a wood line, Barner said.
Jones was arrested at the scene and taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He will be transported to the Cobb jail after he is released from the hospital.
The driver of the Aveo, 27-year-old Carey Sullivan of Mableton, was taken to Kennestone with serious injuries, Barner said.
Police are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.
It’s the second crash in Cobb this week allegedly caused by someone fleeing a traffic stop. On Monday, police said a man caused a crash that injured multiple people when he ran a red light at the intersection of Canton Road and Jamerson Road after trying to evade a traffic stop.