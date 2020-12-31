Mableton man causes serious crash while fleeing traffic stop, cops say

Kasey Jones, 24, of Mableton, was trying to cross Mableton Parkway where it intersects with Bonanza Trail after driving away from a traffic stop, according to Cobb police spokeswoman Officer Shenise Barner.

Barner said Jones did not yield to traffic, and his 2005 Honda Civic hit a 2010 Chevrolet Aveo that was traveling north on Mableton Parkway. The force of the collision redirected the Civic off the road, where it hit guide wires to a utility pole. The Aveo eventually came to a stop near a wood line, Barner said.