X

Mableton man causes serious crash while fleeing traffic stop, cops say

The man was arrested at the scene and taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He will be transported to the Cobb jail after he is released from the hospital.
The man was arrested at the scene and taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He will be transported to the Cobb jail after he is released from the hospital.

News | 12 minutes ago
By Sarah Kallis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Police said a man who was fleeing a traffic stop Wednesday in Cobb County caused a crash that seriously injured one person.

Kasey Jones, 24, of Mableton, was trying to cross Mableton Parkway where it intersects with Bonanza Trail after driving away from a traffic stop, according to Cobb police spokeswoman Officer Shenise Barner.

Barner said Jones did not yield to traffic, and his 2005 Honda Civic hit a 2010 Chevrolet Aveo that was traveling north on Mableton Parkway. The force of the collision redirected the Civic off the road, where it hit guide wires to a utility pole. The Aveo eventually came to a stop near a wood line, Barner said.

Jones was arrested at the scene and taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He will be transported to the Cobb jail after he is released from the hospital.

The driver of the Aveo, 27-year-old Carey Sullivan of Mableton, was taken to Kennestone with serious injuries, Barner said.

Police are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.

It’s the second crash in Cobb this week allegedly caused by someone fleeing a traffic stop. On Monday, police said a man caused a crash that injured multiple people when he ran a red light at the intersection of Canton Road and Jamerson Road after trying to evade a traffic stop.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.