Cops: Man causes big crash after fleeing from Cobb traffic stop

Rekwane Wagner, 25, ran a red light in his 2018 Nissan Sentra at the intersection of Canton Road and Jamerson Road after fleeing from a traffic stop, according to a news release from the Cobb County Police Department. Wagner hit a Lexus GX460 that was traveling west on Jamerson Road, police spokeswoman Shenise Barner said.

The impact caused the Lexus to drift into the eastbound lanes and hit a Hyundai Santa Fe. The Hyundai flipped into a nearby parking lot and hit two unattended cars.