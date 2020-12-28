X

Cops: Man causes big crash after fleeing from Cobb traffic stop

The man was arrested at the scene and taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He’ll be taken to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center and officially charged after he is released from the hospital.
News | 30 minutes ago
By Sarah Kallis

A man is in the hospital after he hit another car while attempting to escape from police Sunday in east Cobb County, authorities said.

Rekwane Wagner, 25, ran a red light in his 2018 Nissan Sentra at the intersection of Canton Road and Jamerson Road after fleeing from a traffic stop, according to a news release from the Cobb County Police Department. Wagner hit a Lexus GX460 that was traveling west on Jamerson Road, police spokeswoman Shenise Barner said.

The impact caused the Lexus to drift into the eastbound lanes and hit a Hyundai Santa Fe. The Hyundai flipped into a nearby parking lot and hit two unattended cars.

Wagner was arrested at the scene and taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He’ll be taken to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center and officially charged after he is released from the hospital, Barner said.

A passenger in Wagner’s car and two passengers in the Lexus were also taken to Kennestone with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

