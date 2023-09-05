BreakingNews
This was the deadliest Labor Day weekend on Georgia roads in at least 9 years

Atlanta apartment owner loses complex to foreclosure, delays another

Lender took back Virginia-Highland apartment complex for $65M, which had sold for $81M last year

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

News
By
13 minutes ago
X

A buy-and-flip apartment investor lost an Atlanta complex to a foreclosure sale Tuesday, while postponing the potential auction of another complex after missing payments.

A subsidiary of MSC Investment & Management LLC defaulted on a loan at Virginia Highlands Apartment Homes at 609 Virginia Ave., resulting in it being taken back by its lender H.I.G. Realty Financing for $65 million. No other bids were placed on the nine-building, 270-unit complex, which Mableton-based MSC acquired last year for $81 million.

Another property owned by a MSC subsidiary — Celebration At Sandy Springs at 7000 Roswell Rd. — was also scheduled to go through foreclosure Tuesday, but the sale was postponed, according to the lender’s attorney Greg Null. No further details on the delay or the status of MSC’s $47.5 million loan with Orec Structured Finance Co., which is set to mature in January, were provided.

The loans on both communities were for about 3 years with rates that were not fixed, while representing more than 70% of the purchase price. Experts said long-term apartment holders typically borrow about 50% of the cost.

MSC did not respond to requests for comment from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

While multiple prominent office buildings and hotels in Atlanta have recently gone through foreclosure, apartment complexes have yet to come under widespread duress. But MSC’s loan distress issues signaled potential tough times ahead for aggressive investors that might get caught in the crossfire of interest rate hikes.

ExploreAtlanta apartment flipper faces two foreclosures after market turns

MSC acquired both properties before the Federal Reserve began to increase interest rates, which it has done 11 times since March 2022 to temper inflation.

While average rents in metro Atlanta saw dramatic increases in 2021 following the onset of COVID-19, rents have cooled in recent months. Rents only grew 1.3% in 2022, a stark decline from 17.8% a year prior, according to data from CoStar. Occupancy rates have also dipped slightly in recent months, real estate services firm Berkadia reported in June.

Jim Townsend, a longtime resident at Virginia Highlands Apartment Homes, told the AJC in an email that he noticed more empty units since MSC acquired his complex, which was built in 1988. He added that property managers were stapling paper fliers to trees around the city in hopes of attracting future residents.

“This property location practically sells itself, yet MSC’s mismanagement drove the nail further into the coffin,” Townsend said. “They made a bad decision in order to make a lot of money.”

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Celebration At Sandy Springs, which has been rebranded at Grace Apartment Homes at Sandy Springs, was built in 1968. Experts said older apartment complexes are more at risk of loan issues during financial downturns.

Mike Carnathan, the managing director of research and analytics for the Atlanta Regional Commission, said last month during the annual Intersection conference in Sandy Springs that the apartment complexes most under threat are those “that are 40 or 50 years old, probably at the end of their useful life.”

ExploreFinancing issues prompt Portman to pare back Ponce development plans

About the Author

Follow Zachary Hansen on facebookFollow Zachary Hansen on twitter

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Henri Hollis

Police: 7-year-old shot to death at DeKalb gas station; father arrested1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Young Thug’s lawyers want co-defendant removed from trial due to antics
2h ago

Credit: Photos courtesy Brandon Amato on behalf of Carter

CONTINUING COVERAGE
No timeline yet for Summerhill Publix reopening
3h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

NEW DETAILS
Police: Georgia’s Jarvis Jones driving 86 in a 40 mph zone
3h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

NEW DETAILS
Police: Georgia’s Jarvis Jones driving 86 in a 40 mph zone
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Hearings set to decide Vogtle’s final cost to Georgia Power customers
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Fulton commissioners aim to censure colleague
1h ago
Hearings set to decide Vogtle’s final cost to Georgia Power customers
1h ago
Bosses mean it this time: Return to the office or get a new job!
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Handout

Fall Travel: Plan your next getaway around one of these 10 festivals
7h ago
Power and representation at stake in Georgia redistricting trial
Merkel, the skin cancer that attacked Jimmy Buffett, is rare but aggressive
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top