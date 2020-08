LSU gymnastics coach D-D Breaux retires after 43 seasons

Co-head coach Jay Clark will take over as LSU's third head gymnastics coach.

“Jay was named co-head coach in anticipation of this moment,” Breaux said. “He is a great recruiter, and his coaching philosophy is demanding and produces excellence. I have confidence in my decision because the torch is being passed on to Jay.”

When Breaux began coaching LSU gymnastics in 1978, the team trained in the corner of a field house. The team now has its own spacious and modern training center that opened in 2016 and is widely regarded as one of the world's best gymnastics facilities.

Breaux was named National Coach of the Year in 2014 and again in 2017, when she also was inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.

“She has had a generational impact on the student-athletes she has coached and mentored,” LSU athletics director Scott Woodward said. “With hard work and pure force of her will, D-D built a gymnastics program from the ground up into one that is now recognized worldwide for elite-level excellence.”