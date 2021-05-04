Longtime Gwinnett teacher and ‘heart of the school’ dies at 59

She was the Gwinnett County Public Schools teacher of the year in 2003 and won districtwide Student Teacher Achievement Recognition awards in 2007 and 2015. The Georgia Council for the Social Studies four years ago gave her the Gwen Hutcheson Outstanding Educator Award. Flanary also won the Rochelle Olifson Teacher of Impact Award from the University of Southern California.

“We have 180 teachers here, and you could ask any of them and they would be able to tell you something they learned from Geri,” Davidson said.

Over the years, many students credited Flanary with mentoring them and helping them get into prestigious universities.

The school is providing in-person and digital counseling services for students, and planning a celebration of life service for next week.

Geri Flanary. Source: Hurst-Scott Funeral Home Credit: Hurst-Scott Funeral Home Credit: Hurst-Scott Funeral Home

Teachers say Flanary would have wanted them to continue celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week, which began Monday.

“There’s a lot of emotion but there’s a lot of positive memories, and we want to keep it that way,” Davidson said.

Flanary was born and raised in Richlands, Virginia. She earned bachelor’s degrees from Longwood College and Virginia Commonwealth University, a master’s in education from Georgia State University and an education specialist degree from Piedmont College.

She lived in Lawrenceville and is survived by her partner, Jim Mullins, stepdaughter Emily Mullins, two brothers and their families.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that checks in Flanary’s honor be sent to the Duluth High School Care Team, 3737 Brock Road, Duluth, GA 30096, attention Ciji Thomas.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday morning in Virginia. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia is in charge of arrangements.