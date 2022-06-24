Logistics company opens new Cobb County campus

Vanderlande Industries, a global manufacturer of automated logistics systems, opened its U.S. headquarters Wednesday in Marietta after undergoing a $59 million expansion.
The company said the expansion would bring 500 additional skilled jobs to Cobb County, which has been Vanderlande’s North American headquarters for 23 years. The logistics company, based in the Netherlands, develops and supplies automation systems for airport, parcel and warehousing sectors.
More than 600 airports worldwide utilize Vanderlande’s baggage handling systems and nine leading global food retailers use their warehousing systems, according to a press release.
“Our new headquarters marks an exciting new chapter for the company as demand for the systems and expertise we provide to our customers continues to increase,” Sean Wallingford, president of Warehouse Solutions, North America at Vanderlande said in a statement. “We are incredibly grateful to be part of Atlanta’s innovation economy.”
The newly constructed 27-acre campus is located off of Chastain Meadows Parkway near Town Center Mall and Kennesaw State University in unincorporated Marietta. The company’s previous office was located in the city of Marietta off West Oak Circle. The new campus will have nearly 1,000 employees total, according to the press release.
The AJC previously reported that the Development Authority of Cobb County provided a 10-year property tax abatement for the new campus, making Vanderlande’s first year of operation tax free. The company’s taxes will then incrementally increase 10% of fair market value each year over the 10-year span, according to Nelson Geter, the Development Authority’s executive director.
