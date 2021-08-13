Logistics company plans to expand, bring 500 new jobs to Cobb County

Vanderlande Industries, a global logistics company, plans to create 500 new jobs and spend $59 million to expand its North American headquarters in Cobb County.
Vanderlande is a leading manufacturer of airport automation equipment like baggage conveyor belts. The company is headquartered in the Netherlands and has offices in dozens of nations, but has called its Cobb location the central hub of its North American operations for the past 23 years.
Gov. Brian Kemp announced Vanderlande’s expansion plans in a press statement Thursday. The increased footprint will grow the company’s workforce to 1,250 employees statewide, according to Kemp’s office.
“We are looking forward to moving into our new North American head office here in Marietta, Georgia,” Vanderlande executive Nick Porter said in the press release. “Our new campus supports our ability to expand our local teams to meet the growth in our business, and to support our North American customers with the innovative, efficient, and effective solutions they need.”
Vanderlande will expand into a newly constructed 152,612-square-foot facility in the three-story Edison Chastain office complex at 3054 Chastain Meadows Parkway Northwest in Marietta. Vanderlande’s current Marietta office sits along West Oak Circle within city limits. That warehouse was built in 2005 and is 61,000 square feet. Developers Quintus Development and the TPA Group partnered to construct the $35 million facility last year.
Cobb County spokesman Ross Cavvitt said the county did not grant Vanderlande any tax incentives for the move into unincorporated Marietta. The Development Authority of Cobb County, a quasi-governmental board independent of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners, gave the company a 10-year property tax abatement in the new facility. Vanderlande will go tax-free its first year of operation and the company’s tax bill will incrementally increase 10% of fair market value each year over the 10-year span, according to Nelson Geter, the Development Authority’s executive director.
Vanderlande opened a manufacturing and distribution center in Acworth in June 2017.
According to the press release, the company has many open job postings and continues to actively hire for positions in engineering, operations, supply chain, software development, and sales. For more information, visit careers.vanderlande.com.