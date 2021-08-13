Logistics company plans to expand, bring 500 new jobs to Cobb County

Cobb County spokesman Ross Cavvitt said the county did not grant Vanderlande any tax incentives for the move into unincorporated Marietta. The Development Authority of Cobb County, a quasi-governmental board independent of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners, gave the company a 10-year property tax abatement in the new facility. Vanderlande will go tax-free its first year of operation and the company’s tax bill will incrementally increase 10% of fair market value each year over the 10-year span, according to Nelson Geter, the Development Authority’s executive director.

Vanderlande opened a manufacturing and distribution center in Acworth in June 2017.

According to the press release, the company has many open job postings and continues to actively hire for positions in engineering, operations, supply chain, software development, and sales. For more information, visit careers.vanderlande.com.