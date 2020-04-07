Who is Derek Bottoms, husband of Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms?

READ | Keisha Lance Bottoms sworn in as Atlanta mayor

Explore Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms earns prime speaking spot at DNC 2020

Mayor Bottoms married Derek W. Bottoms in October 1994 at Atlanta’s Ben Hill United Methodist Church. The couple, both attorneys, met three years prior during their first year at Georgia State University College of Law. He is about six years her senior.

The Bottomses have four children. After unsuccessful attempts to have children biologically, the couple adopted three sons and a daughter.

Atlanta City Councilwoman Keisha Lance Bottoms has raised awareness about National Adoption Month, which is November. She and her husband, Derek Bottoms, adopted their four children.

Derek Bottoms is vice president of employment practices and associate relations at Home Depot. He has been with the Atlanta-based company for about 18 years, previously having worked for a law firm.

He attended the University of Georgia and Southwest High School, according to his LinkedIn page.

Derek Bottoms is listed as being on the board of directors for the Grady Health Foundation, which raises private and philanthropic funds in support of the health system, and the Georgia Justice Project, which provides legal defense, counseling and rehabilitation for clients.

He's also named as a board member of the East Lake Foundation, which was founded in 1995 to improve the area.

And Derek Bottoms is listed as a member of the 100 Black Men of Atlanta, a volunteer organization with programs to support Atlanta's challenged communities. The group interviewed him at the 2014 Annual Stakeholders and Community Briefing event. Watch the interview below.

READ | The long-awaited debut of Eva Marcille on 'Real Housewives of Atlanta'

Like Intown Atlanta News Now on Facebook | Follow us on Twitter