Atlanta Mayor Bottoms given prime political ‘real estate’ at DNC convention

“This is some of the most sought after real estate in politics and demonstrates that she is in the inner circle of the Biden team,” said Brian Robinson, a Republican political strategist and former communications director for Gov. Nathan Deal.

Although she didn’t make the national ticket, Bottoms’ newfound prominence in national politics, and her close relationship with the former vice president, could earn her a top position in his administration.

While it’s not common for mayors to be chosen for presidential cabinet positions, it has happened. Most recently, San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro became the youngest member of Barak Obama’s cabinet when he was named HUD Secretary in 2014. Obama also named sitting Charlotte Mayor Anthony Foxx as Secretary of Transportation in 2013.

Buttigieg is reportedly also under consideration for a cabinet post in a Biden administration.

At the very least, political experts say, Bottoms will have the ear of White House from her office at Atlanta City Hall.

And Robinson said those relationships pay off for the city and the state. He said Mayor Kasim Reed’s close relationship with Obama served the state well under a Republican governor.

Reed was given a speaking slot at the 2016 Democratic Convention, although not on the last night running up to Hillary Clinton accepting the nomination.

“These relationships are hugely important to the state’s priorities,” Robinson said.

Bottoms declined to be interviewed for this story.

Daniel Halpern, an executive committee member and regional finance chair of the Democratic National Committee, said he assumes Bottoms will receive about 10 minutes of air time, and that she would likely be a candidate for a cabinet position in a Biden administration.

Biden currently has a significant lead over Trump in national polls.

“It would only make sense if someone was under strong consideration for vice president that they would also be under consideration as a cabinet member,” Halpern said.

Perez said that Bottoms’ leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic has been steady, strong and compassionate.

“She’s had to confront a governor who has made life difficult at every turn, who has put politics and pettiness above public health,” Perez said.

Governor Brian Kemp sued Bottoms and the Atlanta City Council over her executive order mandating that people wear masks in public, arguing it was unlawfully more restrictive than his own executive order.

Kemp dropped the suit last week.

Perez also said that a lack of federal leadership in dealing with the virus has highlighted the need for strong local leaders.

“It is all too frequently up to mayors to keep our communities safe, to lead,” Perez said. “And that’s exactly what Mayor Bottoms has been doing. I’m a big fan of hers.”