Where to turn for help

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission check out safety tips.

Go to www.georgiadisaster.info for assistance in dealing with the emotional toll of such events.

Check the Georgia Navigator for the latest information on state-supported road closures.

Check out the AJC’s Bridge inspection database for info on bridge safety.

Boil water advisories. Find detailed information at www.paulding.gov and www.douglascountyema.com

Insurance claims

Georgia Insurance Information Service: If you have damage and are insured, the agency suggests you contact your insurer. If your home is safe, separate damaged from undamaged property and take photos of damaged property and floodwater levels.

Utilities

Georgia Power Co.: For updates on outages and for safety tips.

Comcast: If your cable or internet is down, you can call 800-COMCAST, check to see if the cable line from the pole to your home is still attached and report that to Comcast. Do not attempt to re-attach that line.

Schools

Schools update: AJC news partner WSBradio.com offers updated school closing information.

Weather

Check with the National Weather Service for updates.

Consumer advice

Consumer advocate Clark Howard advises readers how to avoid scams.

Emergency Management Agencies

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency.

Here's how to reach your local offices:

Metro Atlanta Emergency Management County Office numbers:

Clayton County: 770-478-8271 or 404-608-2383 if in Forest Park.

Cobb County: 770-499-4567 or 770-319-2511 if in Smyrna.

Coweta County: 770-254-2650

DeKalb County: 404-294-2000.

Douglas County: 770-949-3007.

Fayette County: 770-305-5414 or 404-472-7019.

Forsyth County: 770-205-5674.

Fulton County: 404.730.5600.

Gwinnett County: 770-513-5060.

Henry County: 770-957-9121

Rockdale County: 770-278-8119

*Source: GEMA Web site and county offices.

Volnteer/How You Can Help

The American Red Cross, Metropolitan Atlanta Chapter

Greatest need: Monetary donations.

Where to donate: www.atlantaredcross.org

Atlanta Community Food Bank

Greatest need: non-perishable food donations

Where to donate: Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 732 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd., N.W.

Atlanta or visit www.acfb.org

Atlanta Community Tool Bank

Greatest need: new and gently used tools that will be provided to groups involved in clean-up efforts.

Where to donate: Call 404.880.0054 ext. 12 or e-mail cj@toolbank.org to discuss donation as ACTB cannot accept some items. ACTB requires appointments prior to drop-off. Visit www.atlanta.toolbank.org

Hosea Feed the Hungry & Homeless

Greatest need: non-perishable food and bottled water donations; monetary donations. Also accepting supplies and clothing.

Where to donate: Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1035 Donnelly Ave., Atlanta, or online at www.hoseafeedthehungry.com

MUST Ministries

Greatest need: Non-perishable items such as peanut butter, jelly, cereal, canned meats and vegetables and macaroni and cheese. New underwear and socks (all sizes). New and like-new clothing for every age and size.

Where people can donate: The Must Donation Center in Kennestone Corners, Highway 41, 1210B Kennestone Circle, Marietta

The Salvation Army, Metro Atlanta Area Command

Greatest need: Monetary donations to be used to buy supplies and provide gift cards to families in need.

Where to donate: www.uss.salvationarmy.org/

The United Way of Metropolitan Atlanta

Greatest need: Monetary donations. Volunteer opportunities still to be determined once flood damage assessment is complete.

Contact: Call 2-1-1 to learn how to donate and ways to help. Also visit www.unitedwayatlanta.org/

Looking for a quick, free and easy way to help? The Westin Hilton Head Resort and Spa is donating one bottled water, capping out at 10,000 bottles, to the American Red Cross of Atlanta for every person who becomes a new fan on its Facebook page. The virtual drive ends Friday. Visit www.facebook.com/westinhiltonhead.

Samaritan’s Purse

For Flood Relief Assistance or to volunteer in Cherokee and Paulding counties call (678) 202-5974 from 7:30 am – 5:30 pm ET

-- In Cobb County, volunteers are asked to contact Cobb’s EMA to register their efforts. Call 770-499-4565.

-- In Cobb County, the Cobb Schools Foundation is accepting monetary donations for the Clarkdale Elementary School Relief Fund. A secure link to the fund is on the system's Web site at http://www.cobbk12.org/ . Donations can also be mailed to the Cobb Schools Foundation, 514 Glover St., Marietta, GA 30060.

-- To help northwest Atlanta flood victims, call councilman Felecia Moore's office: 404-330-6044.

Trash pick up

What should flood victims do with soaked carpet and ruined furniture? A few cities have special pickup programs, but most residents of unincorporated areas need to contact their private trash haulers or carry garbage to the landfill. Landfills usually charge fees.

COBB COUNTY

Until Oct. 26, residents can request a container for flood-damaged materials such as furniture, carpeting and Sheetrock. Vegetable debris and concrete cannot be placed in the container. Containers will be removed after seven days. Residents must agree the container be placed on private property so traffic won’t be affected. Call 770-528-3666 to request a container.

Cobb County Solid Waste Transfer Station at 1897 County Services Parkway, Marietta. Open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. 770-528-2500 or www.solidwaste.cobbcountyga.gov .

Acworth: Acworth Transfer Station at 5497 N. Main St.

Austell: The city has brought in dumpsters and is using heavy equipment to load debris. Residents are advised to place debris on the curb for later pickup, or rent a private dumpster. Keep receipts in case the pickup becomes a reimbursible expense. 770- 944-4325.

Mableton: Bankhead C&D Transfer Station at 317 Marble Mill Road.

Powder Springs: Starting Monday, the city will handle debris removal. Debris should be placed in front of the residence, just off the road. Separate household and yard debris. Cut tree branches into 3-foot lengths. 770-943-8010.

Kennesaw: Trucks will pick debris Saturday.. 770-421-8582 or www.kennesaw-ga.gov .

DOUGLAS COUNTY

Cedar Mountain Landfill at 1730 County Services Road, Douglasville. Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.daily till further notice . 770-920-3133, extension 106, or www.celebratedouglascounty.com .

Douglasville: The sanitation department will pick up water damaged items on a case-by-case basis. Call 770-920-3005 or e-mail sanitation@ci.douglasville.ga.us.

DEKALB COUNTY

Seminole Road Landfill at 4203 Clevemont Road, Ellenwood. Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, till 4 p.m. on Saturday. Proof of DeKalb residency required. 404-244-4896 or www.co.dekalb.ga.us.

FULTON COUNTY

Alpharetta: Alpharetta’s waste contractor, Republic Services, will pick up flood-damaged items Tuesday and Wednesday. Free to current Alpharetta residential sanitation customers who register. To register, visit the city Web site or call 678-297-6060 before 10 a.m. Monday. This special collection is limited to flood-damaged cloth items and drywall. Household electronics and appliances will not be accepted. Regular household garbage, food waste, and yard debris are not eligible but should be placed at curbside on the resident’s standard trash and recycling day. Alpharetta residents who have already paid for “large item” pickup involving flood-damaged materials may contact Republic Services at 678-985-1753 to arrange for a credit to their account.

Atlanta: Place flood-related debris at curb and contact Public Works. 404-330-6333.

Roswell: The city will pick up flood-damaged items Saturday for current Roswell Sanitation customers only. Extra runs may be made Sunday and Monday. Information, 770-641-3807.

GWINNETT COUNTY

S&W Landfill at 421 Thunder Road, Buford. Open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (subject to weather conditions). Takes yard and household waste. 770-945-1771.

BFI/Richland Creek Landfill at 5691 South Richland Creek, Buford. Open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday, 6 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Takes construction debris and household waste. 770-271-3575.

Lilburn: Advanced Disposal will collect flood-damaged items on Saturday for city residents. Have items on the curb by Friday evening. Registration is recommended by calling Kaleigh White at 770-921-2210.

Merk Drop-off Facility at 3225 Merk Road, College Park. For South Fulton residents only. Open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Friday and Saturday. 404-629-1700.

PAULDING COUNTY

Receptacles have been placed in four of the worst-hit neighborhoods.West Ridge Church will lead a cleanup effort on Saturday.

Landfill at County Services Road, Dallas. During the cleanup period, open 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. seven days a week. Normally open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. To check hours, call 770-445-5356.

MORE SAFETY TIPS

Assume floodwater is contaminated

-- Wash your hands with soap and water that has been boiled or disinfected.

-- Don't allow children to play in floodwaters. Don’t let them play with contaminated toys that have been in flood waters and not disinfected. Disinfect toys using a solution of one cup of bleach in five gallons of water.

-- Get rid of items that cannot be washed and/or disinfected such as mattresses, carpeting, cosmetics, stuffed animals, pillows and most paper products. Remove and discard drywall and insulation that has been contaminated with sewage or flood waters.

-- Beware of electrical and natural gas hazards. Make sure generators are operated properly.

-- Make temporary repairs to prevent further damage.

-- Service damaged septic tanks as soon as possible.

Beware of hazards when entering your home: