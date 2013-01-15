South Fulton County

Three bodies found in car in south Fulton were from Alabama

By Daarel Burnette II
Jan 13, 2013

Authorities have now identified the three people found dead in a car along an I-85 exit ramp in Union City on Sunday as two men and a woman from Alabama.

Explore2024 update: 4 men are now charged in this case

Around 5:45 a.m., an officer patrolling the area discovered two bodies in the back seat of a car sitting idly on the northbound exit ramp to Flat Shoals Road, according to Gloria Hodgson, a spokeswoman for the Union City Police Department. The officer later discovered a body in the trunk, Hodgson said.

Union City police would not release more details about the incident. They have asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for assistance in the investigation.

On Monday, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office identified the woman inside the trunk as Cheryl Colquitt-Thompson, 32, of Montgomery, Ala.

One of the men in the back seat was identified as Quinones King, 33, also of Montgomery. The second man was identified as Rodney Cottrell, 43, also of Montgomery.

Authorities have not said how the three died.

Please check back for updates.

Daarel Burnette II

Daarel Burnette II
