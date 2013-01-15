Three bodies found in car in south Fulton were from Alabama

Authorities have now identified the three people found dead in a car along an I-85 exit ramp in Union City on Sunday as two men and a woman from Alabama.

Around 5:45 a.m., an officer patrolling the area discovered two bodies in the back seat of a car sitting idly on the northbound exit ramp to Flat Shoals Road, according to Gloria Hodgson, a spokeswoman for the Union City Police Department. The officer later discovered a body in the trunk, Hodgson said.

Union City police would not release more details about the incident. They have asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for assistance in the investigation.