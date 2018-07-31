These 9 healthy sounding foods have more sugar than a Krispy Kreme doughnut

American Heart Association experts recommend men shouldn't eat more than 36 grams of added sugar a day and women should limit their sugar consumption to 25 grams.
So a single Krispy Kreme doughnut, which has 10 grams of sugar, takes up a good bulk of your recommended daily intake.
But healthy sounding snack replacements such as yogurt and raisins can actually rack up more sugar than you might think. And several options even have more than double the sugar of a Krispy Kreme original glazed doughnut.
Here are 11 foods and drinks with more sugar than a Krispy Kreme doughnut:
Bottle of Naked juice green machine smoothie: 53 grams or about five Krispy Kreme original glazed doughnuts
¼ cup of Sun Maid raisins: 29 grams or three Krispy Kreme doughnuts
Chobani blueberry greek yogurt: 14 grams or 1 ½ Krispy Kreme doughnuts
Nature Valley oats and honey crunchy granola bar: 11 grams or about one Krispy Kreme doughnut
Vitaminwater: up to 27 grams of sugar or nearly three Krispy Kreme doughnuts
One cup of Motts apple sauce: 22 grams or about 2 Krispy Kreme doughnuts
Odwalla mango protein flavored soy protein shake: 47 grams or nearly 5 Krispy Kreme doughnuts
Quaker instant oatmeal in apple cinnamon: 12 grams, a little more sugar than one Krispy Kreme doughnut
Nesquik low fat chocolate milk: 21 grams, or about two Krispy Kreme doughnuts
To learn more about added sugars and your recommended intake, visit heart.org.
