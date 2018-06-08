‘Breakdown’ S06, Ep. 5: The Verdict

» Photos: Images from Season 6 of 'Breakdown'

Riley, joined on the podcast by AJC legal affairs writer Bill Rankin, talks about the tensions that simmer in a stuffy jury room at the height of an Atlanta summer. (The air-conditioning at the Fulton County courthouse wasn’t working well, of course.)

The mother of Reginald Coicou, an Atlanta man killed in 2016, spoke at the sentencing of her son's convicted killer Nicholas Benton. Watch as she fights to talk about the loss of her son.

It’s clear in that room that no single piece of evidence or testimony affirms the guilt or innocence of defendant Nicholas Benton, who is charged in the killings of Reginald Coicou and Quincy “Fat” Wytche. (That’s Coicou’s mother, Florell Jean-Pierre, addressing the court in the video above.) Cellphone records provided compelling support for the prosecution’s case. But the lack of physical evidence (the murder weapon and getaway car were never found, and police recovered no fingerprints or DNA linking the crime to Benton) argued for the defense.

There’s nothing like the moment when the jury comes back. The entire courtroom, especially the prosecuting attorney and the defense attorney, look for nonverbal cues from the jurors: guilty or not?

In an interview with Riley after the trial, his fellow juror Sangita Patel said she was watching the prosecutor just before Riley read the verdict to the court.

“She was praying,” Patel said. “Literally she was praying. Her lips were moving and her eyes were closed.”

Vonda Benton, the mother of Nicholas Benton, addresses the judge during the sentencing hearing for Nicholas, convicted of murder in Fulton County Superior Court, as defense attorney Gerald Griggs stands to the left. (BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM) Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

Assistant District Attorney Cara Convery says that’s exactly right: “I always say a little prayer just to like calm myself,” she says. “And I’m not necessarily praying for a guilty verdict. I’m just praying that you all do the right thing.”

But the moment before the verdict is revealed is nerve-wracking, she said. “Your mind is just a scrambled egg. … You just feel like you’re going to faint, honestly. And maybe that’s just me. But before every verdict I feel like I’m going to faint.”

