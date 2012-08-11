Breaking News

Teen arrested for allegedly texting nude pictures of self

Local News | Aug 11, 2012
By Alexis Stevens, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A Cobb County teenager was arrested after he allegedly sent naked pictures of himself to three juvenile girls, according to police.

The 17-year-old was charged with having obscene material, a misdemeanor, and booked into the Cobb County jail Saturday evening, booking records show.

The teen allegedly sent a text message containing the illicit pictures to the three girls’ cell phones on April 26, according to an arrest warrant obtained by the AJC. When questioned by a Smyrna police officer, the teen allegedly confessed to sending the images, the warrant states.

He was released from jail later Saturday after posting $5,000 bond, according to jail records.

