Roswell seeks grant for AmeriCorps reading initiative

The Roswell City Council has approved seeking a $77,384 grant from the Georgia Commission for Service and Volunteerism to continue an AmeriCorps after-school reading program.
The grant, which will require $43,547 in matching funds by Roswell, will support “the continuing AmeriCorps focus on education, with an emphasis on helping students to read at grade level as well as to provide additional homework support and STEM programming” through the 2020-21 school year, according to a staff agenda report to the council.
The city partners with the nonprofit STAR House Foundation to enlist part-time AmeriCorps members as after-school program aides. They receive workforce readiness training and gain communications and leadership skills, staff said.
“AmeriCorps members will have the opportunity to engage student families with respect to student goals, attend professional training, serve the larger community on National Days of Service, and recruit volunteers to further assist STAR House,” staff said.
