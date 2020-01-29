Roswell seeks grant for AmeriCorps reading initiative

The grant, which will require $43,547 in matching funds by Roswell, will support “the continuing AmeriCorps focus on education, with an emphasis on helping students to read at grade level as well as to provide additional homework support and STEM programming” through the 2020-21 school year, according to a staff agenda report to the council.

The city partners with the nonprofit STAR House Foundation to enlist part-time AmeriCorps members as after-school program aides. They receive workforce readiness training and gain communications and leadership skills, staff said.