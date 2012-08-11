Our Town: Riverside

New York has a trendy upper west side, so why not Atlanta? Residents of the neighborhoods nestled along the Chattahoochee River in the city’s northwest corner have branded themselves as the “upper west side” to bring attention to the rich history of the area.
One of the neighborhoods that touts the advantages of being in this upper west corner is Riverside, a community whose roots go back to the early 1800s when Indian tribes traded across the water. It thrived after the Civil War, enjoying the benefits of country living within a trolley car ride of downtown Atlanta. Annexed by the city in the early 1950s, Riverside had a mix of cottages, brick ranches and Tudors when Keith Sharp and Kathy Hearn discovered it 20 years ago.
“We were looking for an old house to restore and found a 110-year-old two-story that was perfect,” said Sharp.
Becoming old-house homeowners got the couple involved in preserving the neighborhood’s history and sharing it with others; Hearn does that by writing about the area online at atlantasupperwestside.com. History is sprinkled throughout the area, from the 102-year-old white frame Collins Memorial United Methodist Church on Bolton Road to the remnants of a brick trolley tunnel under a train overpass. Tucked inside Spink-Collins Park, a 17-acre wooded area residents reclaimed seven years ago, are the stone remains of a Boy Scout lodge built by one of the oldest troops in the city.
In the last two decades, as Atlanta enjoyed a housing boom, Riverside drew more newcomers who wanted to easy access to downtown, Buckhead and the airport. Seven years ago, Don Penovi and his wife Joann were among those who moved into two-story Craftsman- and Victorian-inspired designs.
“I liked being so close to the city, but I also found that the history here is remarkable,” said Penovi. “So I have the benefit of a new house in an historic neighborhood.”
The couple also discovered a close-knit community that has banded together to form a security patrol, fight for the local schools, and create a neighborhood soccer field. Residents have also expanded a neighborhood festival into Riverfest, a benefit for a park they hope to build on the banks of the river.
“We’ve had an event before, but this marks the transition from a neighborhood festival to a regional music and arts fest,” said Sharp.
