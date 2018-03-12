‘Breakdown’ S05, Ep. 4: Legal strategy

For the state, it’s the question of motive. Why did McIver shoot and kill his wife, Diane? Prosecutor Clint Rucker told the court last week that he believes Diane wrote a second will that would have hurt Tex financially. But Rucker has not been able to find such a will.

For the defense, the major challenge is Tex McIver himself. McIver’s words and deeds in the days and weeks after the shooting could not have cast him in a much worse light. The defense will have its hands full trying to undo the damage McIver did to himself.

“Breakdown,” Episode 4, went live early Monday morning. You can find it on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or your favorite podcasting platform. Or you can stream it directly from our website, right here, right now: