Meet our reporter: Jeremy Redmon

Jeremy Redmon has reported for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2005, covering federal stimulus spending, military affairs and state government and politics. He previously reported for newspapers in Richmond, Va.; Washington, D.C.; and Northern Virginia. In his 15 years of reporting for newspapers, Redmon has embedded with U.S. soldiers and Marines during three tours in Iraq and covered state legislatures and gubernatorial elections in Virginia, Maryland and Georgia. He has also reported on devastating fires, floods and a hurricane while on assignments in the Southeast. Redmon graduated from George Mason University in 1994 and 1997 with undergraduate and graduate degrees in English.