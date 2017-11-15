Man who provoked judge into obscene exchange found competent for murder trial

At one point, after Durham made a "you look like a queer" remark, the judge challenged the defendant to masturbate in front of him in the courtroom, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

After Durham found Allen in contempt, Allen responded, “I don’t care.”

Durham then sentenced Allen to 20 days for contempt and said if he said anything else, he’d add another 20 days for everything else.

Judge Bryant Durham Jr., left, and defendant Denver Fenton Allen with a fragment of the transcript of their conversation.

“(Expletive) you,” Allen said.

“Forty days,” Durham ordered.

“(Expletive) you again,” Allen said.

“Sixty,” Durham said.

“Go (expletive) yourself,” Allen said.

“A year,” Durham said.

“Your mama,” Allen said.

“Ten years,” Durham ordered.

“(Expletive) my (expletive),” Allen replied.

“You know something, this is going to be an interesting trial,” the judge said.

The state judicial watchdog agency ultimately took action against Durham, although the resolution received criticism from members of Georgia’s legal community.

Allen was evaluated in a series of competency hearings over the past year and a half, the News-Tribune reported. Doctors found that Allen had the ability to understand and assist in his defense and his anti-social behavior and unwillingness to help attorney Dan Morgan were completely separate issues from his competency.

Despite having been previously warned by Judge Billy Sparks to stay quiet during the hearing Tuesday, Allen continued his history of outbursts when the jury returned its decision.

Allen called the jury members “trash” and claimed that one of them was a pedophile.

