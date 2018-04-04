Lester Maddox turned the Capitol into a fortress during MLK’s funeral

“If they do get out of line,” Maddox said, “it’ll be contained.”

To find out what happened once the funeral procession neared the Capitol grounds and to watch video of the moment, visit http://specials.myajc.com/mlk-funeral/

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-

The March 21 documentary 'The Last Days of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.' on Channel 2 kicked off a countdown of remembrance across the combined platforms of Channel 2 and its partners, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and WSB Radio.

The three Atlanta news sources will release comprehensive multi-platform content until April 9, the anniversary of King’s funeral.

On April 4, the 50th anniversary of Dr. King's assassination, the three properties will devote extensive live coverage to the memorials in Atlanta, Memphis and around the country.

The project will present a living timeline in real time as it occurred on that day in 1968, right down to the time the fatal shot was fired that ended his life an hour later.

The project will culminate on April 9 with coverage of the special processional in Atlanta marking the path of Dr. King’s funeral, which was watched by the world.