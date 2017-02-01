Key players in the Harris trial

He failed. He left him in that car. ... He is responsible. Only him. Nobody else. And he has acknowledged that from Day One. He is responsible. But responsible is not the same thing as criminal. It is not.

Chuck Boring: The senior assistant district attorney in Cobb headed the prosecution team in the Harris case. Boring has been a prosecutor for 15 years, focusing on crimes against children. He was raised in Griffin and began practicing law as a prosecutor in Coweta County, first moving to the Fulton County DA’s office and then to Cobb. He now heads the Cobb DA’s Special Victims Unit. Boring is recognized even by his adversaries as relentless and effective on cross-examination. From Boring’s closing argument:

Right here right now, let's get back to what this case is about. This case is about justice and it's about that little boy, Cooper Harris. Today that little boy would be 4 years old in pre-K, maybe learning how to play tee-ball. But he's not. He's not here with us because that defendant took him. That defendant took his life for his own selfish, obsessed reasons.

Phil Stoddard: The Cobb County police detective was the lead investigator in the Harris case. Stoddard joined the Cobb County Police Department in 2007 after six years with Atlanta police. He had worked in the CCPD’s crimes against persons unit for about seven months when he caught the Harris case. He was a critically important witness for the prosecution in multiple pretrial hearings and, because of that testimony, emerged as a key component of the defense’s case. The defense claimed that he focused on Harris from the beginning, going so far as to exaggerate or even fabricate testimony implicating the defendant in his son’s death. He did change certain points of his testimony and some other points were refuted by other witnesses. But he stuck to his main theory of the case — that Harris killed Cooper intentionally so Harris would be free to pursue sexual liaisons with multiple partners — under a withering cross-examination by Kilgore.

Mary Staley Clark: The Cobb Superior Court judge presided over the trial of Ross Harris, including the false start in April. Staley Clark is a former assistant district attorney in Cobb who ruled in the prosecution’s favor on most of the important issues in the Harris case. In Marietta in April, she called off the trial even though three weeks of jury selection was almost finished. She had approved several prospective jurors to whom the defense objected. The objections stood even after those people were empaneled, and Staley Clark eventually instructed the state and the defense to work out a compromise on who to strike and who to keep. They couldn’t agree, and Staley Clark said she had no choice but to grant a change of venue motion. The trial moved to Brunswick and was delayed for five months.