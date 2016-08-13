Brookhaven approves new fireworks ordinance

"You can charge a fee up to $100 for those permits," Balch said. "We weren't comfortable asking $100 from moms and dads shooting off bottle rockets."

After deliberation during both the work session and the regular session, the Brookhaven city council voted unanimously to amend the moise ordinace and extend the cutoff times for personal fireworks use within city limits.

One council member expressed reservations about the new timeframe.

"I am certainly seeing significant pushback from neighborhoods when you've got fireworks going off at 10 at night," said Bates Mattison, Mayor Pro Tem and District 3 council representative. "People are upset about that if they're putting their kids to bed."

To address these concerns, the council agreed to revisit the issue during the second August meeting as a work session report. The summer will serve as a trial period for the new curfew times in Brookhaven.