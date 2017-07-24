Gwinnett teen suing CSX after train accident severed his legs

Ohl, 17, filed suit in DeKalb County last week. The lawsuit claims CSX and operators Derrick Tyrone Marshall, of Stone Mountain, and Clifton Edward Martin, of Greenwood, South Carolina, were negligent and that CSX was liable for his injuries, which have already racked up more than $200,000 in medical bills.

Ohl was walking along the train tracks with earbuds in on March 2 when he "sensed," but didn't hear, a train approaching behind him, his mother wrote on a GoFundMe page after the accident.