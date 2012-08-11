Football coach with ALS to get ‘Extreme Makover’ home

The family's current home isn't suited to people with disabilities, according to a statement the show released to the newspaper, and the home has a cracked foundation and mold-infected walls.

The Ledger-Enquirer reported crews will unveil the new home Saturday.

The upbeat Williams plans to coach in 2010 despite the irreversible effects of his illness. ALS has sapped his hand and arm muscles, makes him walk with a limp and causes him to slur some words.

"I don't think there could be a better deserving family to get something this great," Brookstone coach Blair Harrison told the newspaper. "I just hope that whatever construction is done enables the family not to worry about their living conditions at all."