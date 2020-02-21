Five surprising moments from John Lewis’ youth

John Lewis co-authored an autobiography in 1998 with Michael D'Orso called "Walking with the Wind."

3) His parents were ashamed of him. At first, anyway, when they learned he had been arrested during the 1960 student protests in Nashville, Tennessee. "I lost my family," Lewis writes. The stigma of their son going to jail was too great for them to bear. Their disapproval was "a schism that would take years to close," Lewis writes. "The movement became my family." And although he would remain close to his parents, Lewis writes that his time in the movement was something they never understood. "To them, it was as if I was living in a foreign country," he says.

4) He missed his bus to the Freedom Rides. In the spring of 1961, Lewis was to join 12 other riders — black and white — who would board a Greyhound bus in Washington, D.C., and attempt to ride it to New Orleans. The organizer of this dangerous mission was the Congress of Racial Equality (CORE), which had accepted Lewis' application and sent him a bus ticket to Washington. Two of Lewis' friends in the Nashville movement, James Bevel and Bernard LaFayette, drove him to the bus station only to learn that the bus from Nashville to Washington had already left. Lewis writes, "We threw my bag back in Bevel's car, floored it east and caught up in Murfreesboro."

5) He missed graduation because he was in Parchman prison. Lewis and other Freedom Riders had already experienced exceptional violence in Alabama when their bus drove through Mississippi in May 1961. Despite having a state trooper escort, the group was arrested when they arrived in Jackson. Lewis in particular was arrested while using a “white” men’s room at the bus station. This arrest, one of 45 in Lewis’ lifetime, is immortalized in his most famous mugshot, one that shows him smirking mischievously (see image at top). The Riders were kept on a prison farm for two weeks. Then they were transferred in the dead of night to the South’s most notorious prison — Parchman Farm Penitentiary. Lewis was held at Parchman for three weeks, during which time he was able to send a letter to the registrar at American Baptist Theological Seminary. He explained to the registrar that he wouldn’t be attending commencement because, as he wrote in his memoir, “there was no better place for me to be than right where I was.”